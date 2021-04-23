First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE FEI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.21. 139,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,073. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.