First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of NYSE:FPL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.60.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
