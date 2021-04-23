First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

