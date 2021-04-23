First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 20.79%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $197.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.83. First Western Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72.

MYFW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Western Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

