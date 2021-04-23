FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.30

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 94 ($1.23), with a volume of 2886910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.10 ($1.11).

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70.63 ($0.92).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.