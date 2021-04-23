Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $124.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fiserv traded as high as $126.41 and last traded at $126.29, with a volume of 98643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.63.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FISV. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after buying an additional 2,921,134 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,884,000 after buying an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,904,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.78 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

