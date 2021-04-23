Fivebalance (FBN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $119,384.45 and $2,581.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.00658062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,844.11 or 0.07713385 BTC.

About Fivebalance

FBN is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 783,964,951 coins and its circulating supply is 778,165,350 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

