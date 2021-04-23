Flamingo Price Down 33.2% Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $105.17 million and $100.16 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00652296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.40 or 1.00270256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01018176 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

