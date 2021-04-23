Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Trading Down 1.5%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. 9 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fletcher Building from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

