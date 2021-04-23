FLIP Reaches Market Cap of $626,844.88 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. FLIP has a market capitalization of $626,844.88 and $844.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00067143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.22 or 0.00658438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.89 or 0.07695215 BTC.

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

