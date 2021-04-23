FLO Hits Market Cap of $10.53 Million (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $10.53 million and $54,174.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

