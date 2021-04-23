Flow (Dapper Labs) (FLOW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40.73 Million

Flow (Dapper Labs) (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Flow (Dapper Labs) coin can currently be purchased for $20.34 or 0.00042744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow (Dapper Labs) has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Flow (Dapper Labs) has a market capitalization of $473.95 million and approximately $40.73 million worth of Flow (Dapper Labs) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00068013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.04 or 0.00675391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,941.76 or 0.07852143 BTC.

About Flow (Dapper Labs)

Flow (Dapper Labs) is a coin. Its launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow (Dapper Labs)’s official Twitter account is @FlowProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FLOW features non-dilutive transactionless inflation, automatically increasing the balance of each holder daily without the need for a single transaction. This method of inflation allows for the token to be applied to modern DeFi use cases without diluting the token holders. The protocol gradually decreases inflation over time and ends with a capped supply, making FLOW an ideal store of value and a hedge against BTC. Designed for De-Fi:FLOW can help diversify collateral by being combined with digital assets that fill other roles such as ETH (Protocol) and AMPL (Elastic Supply). FLOW does not need to be staked or locked into a contract to receive inflation, therefore it can be applied to the full range of DeFi applications while still achieving its distribution target. “

Flow (Dapper Labs) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow (Dapper Labs) directly using U.S. dollars.

