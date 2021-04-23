Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 114.25 ($1.49), with a volume of 455944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.25 ($1.45).

Specifically, insider Roger McDowell bought 750,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £750,000 ($979,879.80).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Flowtech Fluidpower in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.71. The stock has a market cap of £70.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63.

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates in two segments, Components and Services. It offers hydraulic rubber and thermoplastic hose assembly kits, hydraulic cylinders and semi-rotary actuators, bespoke hydraulic power units and packs, purification and filtration systems, manipulated pipes and individual machined components, specialist valves and actuation equipment, safety pipework, transfer pumps, breather valves and instrumentals, and mobile systems, as well as various industrial, pneumatic, and hydraulic components.

