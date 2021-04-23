Floyd Ray Price Sells 11,395 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,963. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.61 and a 52 week high of C$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.53.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut Tamarack Valley Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.94.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.