Flux (FLUX) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $485,053.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Flux has a market capitalization of $21.50 million and $485,053.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00431982 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00026095 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00164740 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00221457 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004878 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 148,797,951 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official website is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.