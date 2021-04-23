FlypMe Reaches Market Cap of $476,410.53 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $476,410.53 and $5,829.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00067390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00092340 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00052553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.66 or 0.00660899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.28 or 0.07767005 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

