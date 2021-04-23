FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in FMC by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

