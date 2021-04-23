FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,184,000 after purchasing an additional 225,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $128,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in FMC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 835,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after purchasing an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of FMC opened at $113.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

