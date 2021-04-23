Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to Issue $0.58 Semi-annual Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.5771 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has raised its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.84. The stock had a trading volume of 208,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,053. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

