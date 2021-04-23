FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up about 2.4% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.19% of FormFactor worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in FormFactor by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FORM stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.96. 5,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,439. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

