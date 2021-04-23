Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.24.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,252.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,874.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

