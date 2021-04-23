Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Forterra worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $655,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 63,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.