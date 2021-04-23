Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $201.16 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.76 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

