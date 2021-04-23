Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $233.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $99.76 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,046,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

