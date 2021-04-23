Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.22.

Shares of TSE:FVI traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.67. 306,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,552. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of C$3.65 and a 52 week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 64.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

