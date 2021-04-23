Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $102.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $42.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

