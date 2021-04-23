Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.10

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 4589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.53.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

