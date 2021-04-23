Fractal (FCL) Market Capitalization Hits $10.42 Million

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Fractal has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $293,447.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001275 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00276563 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,160.63 or 0.99873506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.82 or 0.00637545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $499.96 or 0.01015713 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.