Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$190.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$186.33.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$177.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,124. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$133.63 and a twelve month high of C$222.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$157.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.28.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.5999995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.