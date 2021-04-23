Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $116.47 million and $17.19 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00267402 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003944 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $327.94 or 0.00648898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,265.22 or 0.99459768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01026390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,097,680 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.