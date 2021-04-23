Frax Share (FXS) Price Reaches $4.97 on Major Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and $8.59 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for approximately $4.97 or 0.00009802 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00062760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00267424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00025401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.56 or 0.00649799 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,795.16 or 1.00153840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.33 or 0.01031851 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

