Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Freddie Mac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on FMCC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freddie Mac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freddie Mac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:FMCC opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

