Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.75 and traded as high as C$7.41. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 356,977 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRU. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$973.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -247.92%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

