Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,126,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of -407.07 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 783,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 118,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,508,341 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 372,800 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,186,394 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.