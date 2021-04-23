Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,740.20

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,740.20 ($35.80) and traded as high as GBX 3,220 ($42.07). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 3,180 ($41.55), with a volume of 25,602 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,740.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.26.

In other Frontier Developments news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

