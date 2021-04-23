Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €45.55 ($53.59).

FRA FPE opened at €37.10 ($43.65) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.10. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

