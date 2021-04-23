Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.05 ($53.00).

FPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €37.10 ($43.65) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.04 and its 200 day moving average is €36.10.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

