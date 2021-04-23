Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.05 ($53.00).

FPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €37.10 ($43.65) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is €35.04 and its 200 day moving average is €36.10.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.