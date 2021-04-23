FUD.finance (FUD) Price Hits $18.32 on Major Exchanges

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 52.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $18.32 or 0.00035816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $432,716.20 and approximately $817.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00067664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00678242 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00052625 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.94 or 0.08248099 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.