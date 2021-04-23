Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $81.96 and last traded at $82.82. Approximately 4,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,939,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.78.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 239.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 18,103 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 51.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

