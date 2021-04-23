Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $162.25 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $162.25 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,036.33 or 1.00136167 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00126903 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001951 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005135 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

