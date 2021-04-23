Function X Reaches Market Capitalization of $162.25 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Function X has a total market capitalization of $162.25 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 53.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,036.33 or 1.00136167 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00039042 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011251 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00126903 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001951 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005135 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002691 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.