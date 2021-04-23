Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading Up 257.3% Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00006669 BTC on exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 257.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00062276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00272146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004128 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.60 or 1.00428894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00646946 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $514.17 or 0.01029000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

