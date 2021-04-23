FunFair (FUN) Price Reaches $0.0471 on Major Exchanges

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One FunFair coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

