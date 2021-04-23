Furucombo Price Reaches $2.10 on Major Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Furucombo has a total market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00272223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.08 or 0.99890519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00643257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.01050354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.