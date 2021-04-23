Fusion Market Cap Hits $65.36 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Fusion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $65.36 million and $4.18 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,070.19 or 0.98258187 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,757,958 coins. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

