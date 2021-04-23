FuzeX Market Cap Reaches $947,471.20 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a total market cap of $947,471.20 and approximately $149.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

