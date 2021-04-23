FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%.

NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $17.59. 394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.38. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

A number of research firms have commented on FVCB. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 9,027 shares of company stock worth $158,299 in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

