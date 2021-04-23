FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hutchison China MediTech in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.69).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of HCM opened at $29.75 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It offers research and development services; and manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

