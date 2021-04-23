FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $5.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

PG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE PG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,343 shares of company stock valued at $70,435,679. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

