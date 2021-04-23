FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

INCY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

INCY opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

