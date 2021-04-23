FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $13.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.86. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.05.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $178.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

